Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
PTI | Sukma | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
