Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to assess situation on Ahmedabad Air India plane crash.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
