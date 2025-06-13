Iranian state television says head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is feared dead after Israeli attack, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:24 IST
Iranian state television says head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is feared dead after Israeli attack, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Revolutionary Guard
- Israel
- attack
- state television
- AP
- tensions
- Middle East
- paramilitary
- news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students
Sunnova's Solar Setback: Trump Administration Scraps $2.92 Billion Loan Guarantee
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, says AP source.
Youth Divide: The Rising Political Gender Gap Among Gen Z
US Suspends Critical Tech Sales to China Amid Export Tensions