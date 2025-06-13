Iranian TV confirms the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami, was killed in Israeli strike, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:20 IST
