White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
