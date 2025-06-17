14 people were killed, 44 wounded in Ukraine's capital after Russian drone, missile attack, reports AP citing officials.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:33 IST
14 people were killed, 44 wounded in Ukraine's capital after Russian drone, missile attack, reports AP citing officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes Boulder: Flamethrower Attack at Peace Rally
Terror Unleashed: Violent Attack at Pro-Israel Demonstration in Boulder
Tensions Escalate in Boulder: Six Injured in Violent Attack During Demonstration
FBI says suspect in Colorado attack that injured 6 yelled 'Free Palestine' and used makeshift flamethrower, reports AP.
Arrest Made in Boulder Anti-Semitic Attack: A Targeted Act of Terror