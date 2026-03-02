Historic 1896 Olympic Medal Surpasses Auction Expectations

A silver medal from the first-ever modern Olympic Games drastically surpassed auction expectations, fetching four times its anticipated high price in a Danish auction held on Sunday. The medal, dating back to the 1896 Athens Olympics, was purchased for DKK 1,152,000 ($181,323.09) including fees at Bruun Rasmussen Arts Auctioneers' online sale.

Designed by the French artist Jules-Clement Chaplain, the medal features an image of Zeus holding a globe topped by Nike, the Goddess of Victory, with an olive branch. Its reverse is engraved with the Acropolis and Parthenon, alongside a Greek inscription translating to 'International Olympic Games - Athens 1896'. These historic games showcased the talents of 241 athletes from 14 nations, including Denmark.

In auction notes, Bruun Rasmussen Arts Auctioneers mentioned that Viggo Jensen emerged as Denmark's first Olympic weightlifting champion during these games, though it remains unclear if he was the recipient of this particular medal.

