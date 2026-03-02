Trilateral Powers Unite Against Iran's Retaliatory Strikes

In an unprecedented joint statement, Britain, France, and Germany declared their willingness to cooperate with the United States to address Iran's recent retaliatory attacks.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced their dismay at what they described as Iran's 'reckless' strikes against their allies, posing threats to their service members and citizens in the region.

The trilateral coalition announced their intent to take measures to safeguard their interests, including enabling defensive actions to dismantle Iran's missile and drone capabilities. Details of the plan, however, remain undisclosed. (AP)

