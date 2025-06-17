At least 45 Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid trucks in the Gaza Strip, health officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Khanyounis | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
