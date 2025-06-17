DGCA asks airlines to adopt alternative flight routing strategies to minimise disruptions due to Iranian airspace closure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
