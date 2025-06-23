Israeli military warns Iranians it will continue to attack military sites around Tehran over 'the coming days', reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
