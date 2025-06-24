Three die, two critical due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas in well in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh: Official.
PTI | Guna | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Three die, two critical due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas in well in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh: Official.
