Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign US-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
