You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart, your journey is start of new era: PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard ISS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart, your journey is start of new era: PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard ISS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station postponed to June 22.
NASA puts off Sunday's launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station; new launch date to be announced in coming days.
Historic Space Milestone: Indian IAF Captain Joins International Space Station
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Makes History on International Space Station Mission
SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 pm IST towards the International Space Station.