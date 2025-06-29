162 students trapped in inundated residential school in Jharkhand after heavy rain rescued by police: Officer.
PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
