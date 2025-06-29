Govt has set a target of USD 1 billion turmeric exports, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Telangana.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
