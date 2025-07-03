Delhi HC junks actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash FIR against her in Rs 200 crore money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:59 IST
