Upcoming Tribhuvan university will end nepotism in cooperatives sector as only trained manpower will get jobs here in future: Amit Shah.
PTI | Anand | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Upcoming Tribhuvan university will end nepotism in cooperatives sector as only trained manpower will get jobs here in future: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Holistic Health Revolution Lauded by Amit Shah
Narendra Modi-led government has addressed problems facing health sector with holistic view: Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru.
Government's Holistic Health Revolution Praised by Amit Shah
Kerala Ministers Criticize Amit Shah's Remarks on English Language
1,18,000 MBBS doctors are coming out every year in India, says Amit Shah in Bengaluru.