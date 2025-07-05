5 MNS supporters detained for attack on investor Sushil Kedia's office over post challenging Raj Thackeray on Marathi issue: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
5 MNS supporters detained for attack on investor Sushil Kedia's office over post challenging Raj Thackeray on Marathi issue: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Torn Between Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
Global Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals
Indian Stock Market Defies Geopolitical Tensions with Positive Opening
Devastating Drone Attacks Impact Ukraine's Strategic Black Sea Port
Civilian Toll Mounts as Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates with Devastating Attacks