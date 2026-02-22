Left Menu

Late-Night Party Assault: Elderly Man Attacked

Seven individuals, including four women, were detained after allegedly assaulting an elderly man in New Town, Kolkata, for asking them to lower loud music during a late-night party. The incident occurred around 3 am when the group turned aggressive, injuring the man, who had to receive medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:01 IST
In a disturbing incident over the weekend, seven individuals, four of them women, were detained by police in New Town near Kolkata. They allegedly assaulted an elderly man, Saokat Ali, after he requested them to lower the volume of loud music during their late-night party.

The group reportedly began partying from midnight on the ground floor of an apartment, much to the dissatisfaction of neighbours. Around 3 am, when Ali approached the group asking them to reduce the volume, tensions escalated.

Ali, who suffered significant head wounds requiring medical care, was treated at a local health centre. Police are investigating the incident's circumstances, including claims of alcohol influence leading to the aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

