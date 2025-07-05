We discussed ways to diversify trade ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy: PM Modi on talks with Argentine President.
PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
