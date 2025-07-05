PM Modi and President Milei agreed to enhance India-Argentina collaboration across a range of sectors, including trade and commerce: MEA.
PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
