We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation: BRICS declaration.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:30 IST
We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation: BRICS declaration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tempers Rise Ahead of Bihar Elections: Key Players and Strategies Unveiled
Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem
Wallabies vs. Lions Clash: A Test of Team Strategies
RBI Advocates for Cybersecurity Resilience with AI-Aware Strategies
Ghana's Cocoa Comeback: Revival Strategies in Action