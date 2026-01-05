Jaishankar and IEA's Birol Discuss Global Energy Strategies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol in Paris, focusing on pressing global energy issues such as oil markets and nuclear power.

As part of his six-day diplomatic visit to France and Luxembourg, Jaishankar aims to strengthen India's energy partnerships, especially amid talks of India's potential full membership in the IEA.

In addition to energy talks, Jaishankar is slated to meet French leaders and engage in dialogues with the leadership in Luxembourg, highlighting the importance of Indo-French collaboration in current global transformations.

