SC: Prima facie Aadhaar, voter ID, ration cards can be considered during SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
