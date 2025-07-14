Three persons injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
