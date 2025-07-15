SC: If cartoonist shares any more offensive posts on social media, then state free to act against him under law.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
SC: If cartoonist shares any more offensive posts on social media, then state free to act against him under law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Negligence Leads to Tragic Electrocution: Farmer's Death Sparks Legal Action
Unrest During Muharram Procession: Legal Actions Underway
Perilous Performance: Bollywood Singer Yasser Desai Faces Legal Action
High-Profile Clash at Shri Nath Baba Math Sparks Legal Action
Mexican Government Takes Legal Action Against Ovidio Guzman's Lawyer