Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary's Tibor Kapu also exit Dragon spacecraft.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary's Tibor Kapu also exit Dragon spacecraft.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland Reinstates Border Checks with Germany and Lithuania
Poland Tightens Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns
Poland Reinstates Border Controls Amid Tensions
Poland Secures Second Batch of K2 Tanks from Hyundai Rotem
UPDATE 1-Poland completes negotiations to buy South Korean K2 tanks, agency says