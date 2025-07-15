Shubhanshu Shukla's role in piloting Axiom-4 Mission to ISS created new milestone for India's space exploration: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:16 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla's role in piloting Axiom-4 Mission to ISS created new milestone for India's space exploration: President Murmu.
