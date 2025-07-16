Pak used unarmed drones, loiter munitions during Operation Sindoor; none could inflict damage to Indian military, civilian infra: CDS Chauhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Can't rely on imported niche tech crucial for our missions; dependence on foreign tech weakens preparedness: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.
Can't win today's warfare with yesterday's weapon systems; today's warfare has to be fought with tomorrow's technology: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.
Drones proof of reality, recent conflicts demonstrate how they can shift tactical balance disproportionately: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.