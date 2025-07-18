Development projects unveiled in Bengal will strengthen connectivity, infrastructure: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Development projects unveiled in Bengal will strengthen connectivity, infrastructure: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Poised for Economic Growth as Tariff Policies Shift
CII Projects India's Robust Economic Growth with Proposed Reforms
Uttar Pradesh Approves New Greenfield Expressway for Enhanced Connectivity
Jammu and Kashmir: Catalyst for India's Economic Growth
Chhattisgarh's Digital Leap: Massive Connectivity Expansion in Tribal Regions