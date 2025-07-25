Operation Sindoor still continues; our preparedness level has to be very high, 24x7, 365 days: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor still continues; our preparedness level has to be very high, 24x7, 365 days: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lessons of the Emergency: Vigilance in Democracy's Legacy
Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Constant Vigilance and Tourism Revival in J&K
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Mandates Vigilance Against Waterlogging
Elderly Doctor Falls Prey to Fake Vigilance Raid Heist
Constitutional Vigilance: Defending Democracy Amid Ideological Shifts