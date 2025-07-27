Indian economy is growing at a robust pace; will achieve over 6.5 pc growth in FY26: RBI MPC member Nagesh Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:10 IST
Indian economy is growing at a robust pace; will achieve over 6.5 pc growth in FY26: RBI MPC member Nagesh Kumar to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayawati Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Job Promises as 'Electoral Deception'
A New Era: BJP's John Kumar Joins Puducherry's Coalition Cabinet
Bollywood Glam at Lord's: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Shine Amidst India-England Test Thriller
Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh appointed Governor of Haryana: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Serbia's Balancing Act: Navigating Oil Sanctions amid Global Tensions