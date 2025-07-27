Seven persons held after raid on ''drug party'' remanded in police custody till July 29 by Pune court.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven persons held after raid on ''drug party'' remanded in police custody till July 29 by Pune court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy
Odisha Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Outcry and Investigation
Controversy Unfolds: Alleged Assault at IIM-Calcutta Sparks Investigation
Inside the Investigation: Air India Crash Probe Unveiled
Glass Hazard on Kanwar Yatra Route Sparks Investigation