SC puts on hold Calcutta HC decision staying new list of other backward classes (OBCs) prepared by West Bengal government.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
SC puts on hold Calcutta HC decision staying new list of other backward classes (OBCs) prepared by West Bengal government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fazlur Rehman Calls for Internal Change in PTI-Led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government
Odisha Student Self-Immolation Sparks Government Action
Odisha Government Pledges Support After Harrowing Student Incident
Gujarat Government Approves New Bridge Construction After Mahisagar Tragedy
Government Eases Sulphur Rules: A Strategic Shift in India's Power Sector