Remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC asks SIT to complete probe against MP minister by August 13, submit report to court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC asks SIT to complete probe against MP minister by August 13, submit report to court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fake Army Officer Arrested for Defrauding 25 Women of Rs 40 Lakh
Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Roof Collapse Claims Lives; Fake Army Officer Nabbed in Dual Police Action
Retired Army Officer Admits to Sharing Secrets on Dating Platform
BLA Claims Responsibility in Quetta Blast: Senior Army Officer Killed
SC pulls up Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for not issuing public apology over his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.