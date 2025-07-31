Election Commission finalises Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election- 2025: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
