'We demonstrated ability to destroy terror hubs; brought Pakistan to its knees,' says PM Modi in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
