EC serves notice to Muzaffarpur mayor and BJP leader Nirmala Devi for 'possessing' 2 voter ID cards, asks her to reply by Aug 16:Officials.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
EC serves notice to Muzaffarpur mayor and BJP leader Nirmala Devi for 'possessing' 2 voter ID cards, asks her to reply by Aug 16:Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Dual Voter ID Cards of RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Dual Voter ID Fraud Amid Bihar Electoral Dispute
Controversy Erupts Over Voter Registration in Tamil Nadu
Chhattisgarh CM Defends Arrest of Nuns Amidst Political Controversy
Kerala's Partition Day Circular Sparks Political Controversy