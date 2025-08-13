Zelenskyy says he told European leaders and Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'is bluffing', reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:48 IST
