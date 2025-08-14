Samajwadi Party expels MLA Pooja Pal for 'anti-party activities', hours after she praised CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party expels MLA Pooja Pal for 'anti-party activities', hours after she praised CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COSCO's Strategic Play: Navigating Global Ports and Geopolitical Tensions
Trump's Claims Ignite Political Tensions: India Rebukes Alleged Ceasefire Mediation
Political Tensions Ignite: Anticipating a 'Diwali Dhamaka' in Karnataka's Congress
Political Tensions Rise Over 1971 War Remarks in Lok Sabha
Trump Slaps Brazil with Punitive Tariffs Amidst Political Tensions