Fadnavis Vows for a Hindu Marathi Mumbai Mayor Amidst Political Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the next mayor of Mumbai will be both Hindu and Marathi, representing the ruling Mahayuti alliance. This announcement heightens political tensions as various parties jockey for the position.

Fadnavis's statement follows contentious remarks from Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam, who declared the party would not endorse a non-Hindu candidate, sparking responses from rival groups Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Raj Thackeray of MNS has also voiced support for a Marathi mayor.

The CM addressed these issues during a broadcast on 'Mumbai Tak' while traveling on the city's Metro. With civic elections imminent, Fadnavis's commitment to a Hindu Marathi mayor underscores the growing polarization of local political rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)