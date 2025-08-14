Death toll in Kishtwar cloudburst may go up as more people are believed to be trapped under debris: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Death toll in Kishtwar cloudburst may go up as more people are believed to be trapped under debris: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- cloudburst
- death toll
- rescue
- disaster
- emergency
- preparedness
- weather
- officials
- trap
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $20M Disaster Resilience Fund to Support Belize Reforms
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Loan Waiver for Wayanad Disaster Victims
India's GSLV-F16 and Dual-Band Radar Satellite NISAR: A New Era of Disaster Management
NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill
The Unpredictable Nature of Tsunami Evacuations: Lessons from Worldwide Disasters