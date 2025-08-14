46 bodies recovered as massive cloudburst strikes remote mountain village in J-K's Kishtwar district.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
46 bodies recovered as massive cloudburst strikes remote mountain village in J-K's Kishtwar district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $20M Disaster Resilience Fund to Support Belize Reforms
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Loan Waiver for Wayanad Disaster Victims
India's GSLV-F16 and Dual-Band Radar Satellite NISAR: A New Era of Disaster Management
NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill
The Unpredictable Nature of Tsunami Evacuations: Lessons from Worldwide Disasters