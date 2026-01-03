Tragedy in Crans-Montana: A Night Out Turns Into a Fatal Disaster

A tragic fire erupted in the early hours of New Year's Day at Le Constellation, a bustling bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. As revelers danced into the night, a seemingly routine display of sparklers on champagne bottles turned deadly, sparking an inferno that claimed at least 40 lives and left 119 injured.

The basement, filled with teenagers and music, quickly became a death trap. A sudden eruption of flames and thick smoke had patrons scrambling for the narrow exits. Witnesses recounted the terrifying moments when they found themselves crushed under panicked crowds, or beaten back by suffocating fumes.

Swiss authorities promptly launched an investigation, focusing on potential safety oversights, such as the use of possibly flammable soundproofing materials and inadequate fire escape routes. Bar managers face inquiries, while the tragedy draws parallels with past nightclub fires caused by pyrotechnics.