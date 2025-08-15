India and its farmers have sole right over its share of waters: PM Modi on Indus water issue with Pakistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India and its farmers have sole right over its share of waters: PM Modi on Indus water issue with Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indus River
- water rights
- Modi
- farmers
- Pakistan
- agriculture
- dispute
- diplomacy
- resources
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Seals Oil Deal, Envisioning Pakistan as New Energy Frontier
U.S.-Pakistan Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
US-Pakistan Oil Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
Pakistan's Leap Toward Space Surveillance: New Satellite Launch
US-Pakistan Trade Pact Announced Amidst Tariff Tussles with India