Modi is standing like a wall to protect interests of farmers and fishermen from any unfriendly policies: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi is standing like a wall to protect interests of farmers and fishermen from any unfriendly policies: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- farmers
- fishermen
- policies
- protection
- government
- commitment
- leadership
- Prime Minister
- support
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yunus's Interim Government Struggles to Uphold Human Rights as Political Challenges Mount
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government for Delayed Honorarium Hike for Health Workers
Adaptive Safety Nets: How the World Bank Supports Crisis-Ready Social Protection
Government Boosts NCDC with Rs 2,000 Crore Grant
Goa Government Considers Ban on Glass Liquor Bottles Near Beaches