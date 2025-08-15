Areas earlier known as 'red corridors' of Naxalism have now become green corridors of development: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Areas earlier known as 'red corridors' of Naxalism have now become green corridors of development: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Nepal Youth Roundtable Champions Cultural Ties and Regional Growth
Transforming Assam: The New Wagon Overhauling Workshop's Impact on Regional Growth
Global Headlines: Conflict Resolutions and Sociopolitical Tensions
India's Peaceful Diplomacy: Modi's Commitment to Ukraine Conflict Resolution
Leaders Unite for Peace: Pivotal Talks on Ukraine Conflict Resolution