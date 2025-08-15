Petroleum products will continue to remain outside GST regime even in revamped indirect tax structure: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
