Two killed, as many injured in landslide amid heavy rains in eastern suburb of Vikhroli in Mumbai, say civic officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
